Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield United signed these 25 English players from?

Sheffield United have experienced a mixed amount of success when it comes to signing English players in recent seasons.

Whereas some individuals ultimately failed to live up to expectations after joining the Blades, the likes of Dean Henderson, Leon Clarke and John Lundstram all managed to produce some eye-catching performances during their respective spells at Bramall Lane.

United manager Paul Heckingbottom will be hoping that his current crop of players will be able to launch a push for promotion over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name the club that the Blades signed these 25 English players from.

1 of 25 Who did Sheffield United sign Tommy Doyle on loan from? Liverpool Chelsea Manchester United Manchester City