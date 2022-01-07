Quiz: Can you name which club Rotherham United signed these 28 midfielders from?

Rotherham United have had some fine midfielders over the years but can you remember which club each of them signed from?

In the following quiz on the Millers, we’ve listed 28 midfielders past and present and you just need to remember which club they arrived at the club from, either on permanent deals or on loan.

See if you can get full marks in the quiz below, and then share your scores with other Millers fans on social media to see how you compare…

1 of 28 Daniel Barlaser Newcastle Sunderland Middlesbrough Hull