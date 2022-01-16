They are seemingly the quintessential yo-yo team right now between the Championship and League One, but Rotherham United are hoping that this is the season that they get promoted to the second tier and stay there.

The Millers are well-placed to do just that and they’ve got a talented squad right now, including some solid defenders.

Do you know where they signed their current back-line from though as well as some previous Rotherham defenders? Take our new quiz and make sure you share your score on social media!

Quiz: Can you name which club Rotherham United signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Wes Harding Birmingham Coventry Derby Nottm Forest