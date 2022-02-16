Quizzes
Quiz: Can you name which club Rotherham United signed these 25 non-British players from?
League One side Rotherham United are currently in pole position to get themselves back to the Championship.
With a team filled with British players, there are also a few that represent other countries, including Jamaican international Wes Harding and Swedish shot-stopper Viktor Johansson who has plied his trade at youth international level.
Sticking to the theme of non-British players, we’re quizzing you on 25 in this following quiz – but how many do you think you can get?
Can you score 100%? Give it a go and test yourself against your mates!