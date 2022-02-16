Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name which club Rotherham United signed these 25 non-British players from?

Published

3 seconds ago

on

League One side Rotherham United are currently in pole position to get themselves back to the Championship.

With a team filled with British players, there are also a few that represent other countries, including Jamaican international Wes Harding and Swedish shot-stopper Viktor Johansson who has plied his trade at youth international level.

Sticking to the theme of non-British players, we’re quizzing you on 25 in this following quiz – but how many do you think you can get?

Can you score 100%? Give it a go and test yourself against your mates!

Quiz: Can you name which club Rotherham United signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25

Florian Jozefzoon? (Loan)


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club Rotherham United signed these 25 non-British players from?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: