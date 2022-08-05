Rotherham United have had plenty of players over the years that have hailed from this country, but can you remember where some of them signed from?

In the following quiz, we’re looking at 25 English players to have represented Rotherham in the recent past, and asking you to correctly answer where they joined from.

They can have signed permanently or on loan with the club, so see how you get on and then share your scores on social media…

Quiz: Can you name which club Rotherham United signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Who did Michael Smith sign from? West Ham Wolves Bury Bournemouth