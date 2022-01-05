Rotherham United have had some good strikers over the years but can you remember where they signed from when joining the Millers.

Here, we’re looking at 20 forwards to have played for the club and asking who they joined from, whether on a permanent basis or on a loan deal.

See if you can get full marks and share your scores on social media afterwards to see how you did compared to other Rotherham United supporters…

Quiz: Can you name which club Rotherham United signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Freddie Ladapo Plymouth Portsmouth Southampton Brighton