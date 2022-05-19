Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name which club Reading FC sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Championship outfit Reading will be preparing for the summer under new permanent boss Paul Ince and new addition Mark Bowen.

However, it may take a few months for the Royals’ rebuild to be complete this summer with so many contracts to sort out and quite a few additions to make considering the fact quite a few players are likely to leave on the expiration of their deals in under two months.

Whilst that happens, we have a quiz to keep you busy as we ask you which club the Berkshire outfit sold the following 23 players to!

Let us know how well you do!

Quiz: Can you name which club Reading FC sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23

Michael Olise?


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club Reading FC sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: