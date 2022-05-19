Championship outfit Reading will be preparing for the summer under new permanent boss Paul Ince and new addition Mark Bowen.

However, it may take a few months for the Royals’ rebuild to be complete this summer with so many contracts to sort out and quite a few additions to make considering the fact quite a few players are likely to leave on the expiration of their deals in under two months.

Whilst that happens, we have a quiz to keep you busy as we ask you which club the Berkshire outfit sold the following 23 players to!

Let us know how well you do!

Quiz: Can you name which club Reading FC sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Michael Olise? Brighton Crystal Palace Fulham West Ham