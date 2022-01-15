Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Can you name which club Reading FC signed these 28 defenders from?

Published

3 mins ago

on

Reading look right up against it in the Championship relegation battle after a 7-0 defeat at home to Fulham on Tuesday evening.

The Royals look devoid of confidence under Veljko Paunovic and have their hands tied behind their back in the January transfer window. They maintain a three point cushion above the bottom three but will be worryingly looking over their shoulders after also losing out to Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup.

Here, we have put together a 28 question quiz to see if you remember where Reading signed these 28 defenders from, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club Reading FC signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28

Liam Moore


