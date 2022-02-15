Reading certainly haven’t been afraid to recruit players from abroad in recent years, with their record signing in George Puscas coming from Italy.

However, they stuck to a much more UK-focused strategy last summer and during the January window, with all eight players signing either arriving on free transfers after spells at English clubs or being added on loan from clubs in the Premier League and Championship.

Some players including Alen Halilovic and Baba Rahman aren’t British though – and neither are the following 25 players as we asked you which club the Royals signed them from.

Can you score 100% correct? Why not give it a go?

Quiz: Can you name which club Reading FC signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Karl Hein? (Loan) Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United