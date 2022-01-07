Quiz: Can you name which club Reading FC signed these 20 strikers from?

Reading have had mixed luck with striker signings in recent years.

Although Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite and Yann Kermorgant have all proven to be big successes, the likes of Chris Martin and club-record signing George Puscas haven’t and with EFL restrictions to abide by from next season, they will be hoping to maximise their value for money on signings in the future.

That will end up being crucial to their chances of remaining in the second tier and their long-term prosperity, but we’re not looking to the future in this quiz because we can’t assess you about that!

Instead, we’re going back as we look at past forward signings, asking you which club the Royals recruited the following 20 players from.

Can you score 100%? Give it a go and see how you do!

1 of 20 George Puscas? AC Milan Inter Milan Lazio Napoli