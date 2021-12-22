Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Can you name which club QPR sold these 26 players to?

Published

60 mins ago

on

Mark Warburton will want to use the January transfer window to strengthen his QPR squad as they look to maintain their play-off push but we shouldn’t rule out potential departures as well. 

Warburton will know that it’s important to strike the right balance and that may well mean that one or two players leave the west London club next month.

We’re looking at previous transfer windows today and asking: Can you name which club QPR sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26

1. Todd Kane


London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

