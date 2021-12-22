Quiz: Can you name which club QPR sold these 26 players to?

Mark Warburton will want to use the January transfer window to strengthen his QPR squad as they look to maintain their play-off push but we shouldn’t rule out potential departures as well.

Warburton will know that it’s important to strike the right balance and that may well mean that one or two players leave the west London club next month.

We’re looking at previous transfer windows today and asking: Can you name which club QPR sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 1. Todd Kane Coventry City Hull City Birmingham City Portsmouth