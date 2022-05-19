QPR
Quiz: Can you name which club QPR sold these 23 players to from the last decade?
It is set to be an exciting summer at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with the ongoing managerial search and general recruitment providing QPR fans with a chance of a fresh start ahead of tackling the Championship once more.
Whilst we wait and see what the summer has in store for the R’s, we have devised a 23 question quiz that will test your knowledge of where QPR sold a selection of players to over the last decade.
Can you score 100%?