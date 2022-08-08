Following the departure of Mark Warburton from QPR at the end of last season, Michael Beale has arrived as the club’s new boss.

Rangers failed to make the play-offs last season so the new boss has been working to try and bring in new faces in the hope that this year they can break into the top six.

Beale’s reign didn’t get off to the best start as Rangers suffered a 1-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers on the opening day of the season.

Nevertheless, it’s a long season and the boss will be hoping his side can soon pick up points and kick start their season.

However, in the meantime it’s time to test your knowledge on past players by seeing if you can name which clubs QPR signed these 25 English players from.

Quiz: Can you name which club QPR signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Jake Clarke-Salter Coventry City Chelsea Birmingham City Sunderland