Queens Park Rangers have experienced a mixed amount of success when it comes to signing strikers in recent years.

Whereas the likes of Lyndon Dykes, Nahki Wells and Jordan Hugill have all managed to produce eye-catching displays in the Championship for the R’s, the club have sometimes got it completely wrong when it comes to their transfer recruitment.

QPR will be hoping that their current crop of forwards will be able to help them secure a top-six finish in the Championship this season.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to ask you to name the 20 clubs that the R’s signed these strikers from.

Can you get 100%?

Test out your knowledge below!

Quiz: Can you name which club QPR signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Who did QPR sign Andre Gray on loan from in 2021? Watford Luton Town Birmingham City Aston Villa