Portsmouth endured a frustrating season not quite throwing themselves into the promotion mix under Danny Cowley.

It does seem like a long term project is in place at Fratton Park, and the club will be confident of putting together a more credible play-off push next season, after a successful summer transfer window.

Here, we have put together a 23 question quiz to see if you can name which club Pompey sold these players to in the last decade, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club Portsmouth sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Stephen Henderson Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest Charlton Athletic West Ham United