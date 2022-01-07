Portsmouth find themselves currently eighth in the Sky Bet League One table.

Pompey are unbeaten in 10 league games, last falling to defeat during a 4-0 loss to Ipswich Town on October 19.

Since then, Danny Cowley’s side have picked up six wins and four draws to climb the table, following a difficult start to the campaign.

Cowley’s men have the third best defence in the league, only behind league leaders Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic. However, a lack of goals has been the big problem for Pompey.

Their next game comes against Exeter City in the Football League Trophy on January 7. Their league season resumes on January 15 with the visit of MK Dons to Fratton Park.

Until then, test your knowledge of Portsmouth with our latest quiz…

Quiz: Can you name which club Portsmouth signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Lassana Diarra? Real Madrid Chelsea Le Havre Arsenal