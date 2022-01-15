Portsmouth find themselves embroiled in a battle over the League One play-off places.

A poor start to the season dented their automatic promotion chances, but a 10-game unbeaten run has brought them back into play-off contention.

Danny Cowley’s side drew their last fixture, a 0-0 stalemate with Cambridge United.

Pompey have the third best defence in all of League One, however it is their attack that has let them down so far this season.

Portsmouth have only conceded 22 times from 23 games, a valiant effort for a side only eighth in the table. Their tally of 28 goals from as many games is far less compelling.

Their next game comes against MK Dons at Fratton Park on January 15.

Until then, test your knowledge on our latest Portsmouth quiz…

Quiz: Can you name which club Portsmouth signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Steve Finnan? Getafe Real Sociedad Espanyol Rayo Vallecano