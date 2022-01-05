Portsmouth will be hoping to continue their end of 2021 form into the new year, with promotion to the Championship the ultimate objective at Fratton Park.

Sitting just outside the play-off positions, Pompey will have great belief that this year can be the year they get back to England’s second tier.

However, here, we have devised a 20-question quiz that tests your knowledge of where Portsmouth signed these past and present strikers from.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club Portsmouth signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Gassan Ahadme? Newcastle Norwich Southampton Wolves