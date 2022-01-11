Quiz: Can you name which club Port Vale signed these 28 midfielders from?

Throughout the club’s history, Port Vale have tried to unearth some hidden gems in the transfer market.

Whilst the League Two outfit haven’t always nailed their recruitment, their decision to bolster their midfield options last summer by signing Ben Garrity and Tom Pett was a wise move.

Garrity is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.05 in the fourth-tier whilst Pett has featured on 21 occasions at this level since making the switch to Vale Park.

With Vale looking to secure promotion to League One this season, it will be intriguing to see whether they decide to add to their current selection of players in this particular position this month.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you which clubs Port Vale signed these 28 midfielders from.

1 of 28 Who did Port Vale sign Gareth Ainsworth from in 1997? Lincoln City Grimsby Town Wycombe Wanderers Ipswich Town