Plymouth Argyle had a strong season this year constantly battling at the top of the League One table looking likely to get a promotion place.

However, a poor end of season run which saw them get just one win in six games and a 5-0 loss on the final day of the season meant the Pilgrims finished the season seventh in the league and three points away from the play-offs.

No doubt they will still be feeling the disappointment in Plymouth but as they look towards next season they will be hoping to build upon what they did last season and go for promotion again.

For now it’s time to look back on the last decade though and see if you can tell us which clubs these players went to after leaving Plymouth.

Quiz: Can you name which club Plymouth Argyle sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Simon Walton Blackpool Sheffield United Crewe Alexandra Hartlepool United