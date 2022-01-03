Plymouth are a side that have had a number of good strikers and foreards ply their trade for the club over the last few seasons.

They’ve had some solid young talents, some top-notch goalscorers and some experienced EFL heads all pass through the door at the side – and it remains the same now. Led by Luke Jephcott, Ryan Hardie and Jordon Garrick, they’ve bagged plenty already in League One this campaign.

They’ve previously also had names like Nadir Ciftci (who only managed eight appearances for the club) and Matty Kennedy (who fared slightly better) come through to the club over the last few seasons. If they can utilise the winter window efficiently again, then they could see even more strikers arrive at the club too – especially if some of their current names are lured elsewhere.

If you think you know Plymouth then and the strikers they have had over the last few campaigns, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the club and where they have signed their forwards from.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Can you name which club Plymouth Argyle signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 1) Jordon Garrick Swansea Reading West Ham Wolves