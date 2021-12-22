Peterborough United have been incredibly shrewd when it comes to recuperating a significant amount of money for their players over the years.

The likes of Dwight Gayle, Ivan Toney, Lee Tomlin and Britt Assombalonga have all been purchased by teams from Posh for seven-figures fees.

With the transfer window set to open next month, it will be fascinating to see whether Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson decides to bolster his squad by drafting in some fresh faces.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name the teams that Peterborough sold these 26 players to.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

Quiz: Can you name which club Peterborough United sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Who did Peterborough sell Mo Eisa to? Northampton Town MK Dons Portsmouth Cambridge United