Peterborough United have been able to call upon the services of a number of midfielders in recent times who have produced memorable performances for the club in the Football League.

Marcus Maddison provided an incredibly impressive total of 154 direct goal contributions during his spell at London Road whilst Joe Ward and Jack Taylor helped Posh achieve promotion to the Championship last season by featuring regularly in the third-tier.

When you consider that Peterborough will need to step up their performance levels if they are to avoid an immediate return to League One later this year, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if manager Darren Ferguson decides to bolster his midfield options this month.

Ahead of the club’s FA Cup clash with Bristol Rovers this weekend, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to guess which teams Peterborough signed these 28 midfielders from.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Peterborough fans!

Quiz: Can you name which club Peterborough United signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Who did Peterborough sign Jorge Grant from? Plymouth Argyle Lincoln City Grimsby Town Sheffield United