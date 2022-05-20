Quiz: Can you name which club Oxford United sold these 20 players to from the last decade?

Oxford United have experienced a reasonable amount of success over the past 10 years in the Football League.

The U’s managed to secure promotion to League One in 2016 by finishing second in the fourth-tier standings and have since gone on to reach the play-offs in this division on two separate occasions.

Oxford also participated in back-to-back EFL Trophy finals where they suffered narrow defeats at the hands of Barnsley and Coventry City.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to reflect on this particular period in the club’s history by asking you to name the teams that Oxford sold these 20 players to between 2012 and 2022.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Oxford fans!

1 of 20 Who did Oxford sell Gavin Whyte to in 2019? Portsmouth Southampton Arsenal Brighton & Hove Albion