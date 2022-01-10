Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Can you name which club Oxford United signed these 28 midfielders from?

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Oxford United are flying a little under the radar in the race for promotion to the Championship but Karl Robinson won’t mind that.

They sit fifth in League One after 24 games but January could prove a pivotal month – both in terms of new signings and potential departures.

Today, we’ve looked back at some of the club’s past business and are asking you to name which club Oxford United signed these 28 midfielders from!

Can you get 100%?

1 of 28

1. Marcus McGuane


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club Oxford United signed these 28 midfielders from?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: