Oldham have had a torrid time of it in League Two so far this season and the pressure is mounting on the club to start picking up some points in the rest of the campaign.

With the side currently rooted to the bottom of the fourth tier table, a demotion down into non-league is looking very possible for them. They are currently eight points from safety and don’t even have any games in hand to catch up on.

It’s vital then that the side do what they can to ensure they are fully equipped for the remainder of the season by utilising the current transfer window. They’ve done it well enough over the last few campaigns and have even gone shopping in the Premier League and abroad for some of their defenders.

If you think you know Oldham then and the defenders they have signed over the last few years, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the side and all their defensive recruits.

Quiz: Can you name which club Oldham Athletic signed these 28 defenders from?

