Oldham Athletic will be looking to pick up the results they need between now and the end of the season in order to avoid being relegated from Sky Bet League Two.

Here we have devised a 25 question quiz that has been made up of questions about non British players that have turned out for the Latics over the years.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you scored overall by tweeting @FootballLeagueW on Twitter!

Quiz: Can you name which club Oldham Athletic signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Who was Ousseynou Cissé signed from? Scunthorpe United Newport County Leyton Orient Walsall