Currently sitting at the bottom of the League Two table, Oldham Athletic may be looking to add fresh faces this month in their quest to remain in the EFL.

However, this will be a tall order despite how tight things currently are down the bottom – but in this situation – one new name could make all the difference so this period could be crucial in their history with teams around them also likely to strengthen.

Sticking to the theme of transfers, we’re asking you whether you can name which side Oldham recruited the following 20 strikers from, all of whom have played for the club in the last decade.

Can you score 100%? Give it a go and see how you do!

Quiz: Can you name which club Oldham Athletic signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Desire Segbe Azankpo? FC Spartak Trnava FK Senica MFK Ruzomberok FK Pohronie