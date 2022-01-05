Nottingham Forest have had plenty of midfielders over the years but can you remember where each of them signed from?

In this latest Forest quiz, we name 28 midfielders to have featured for the Reds and you need to answer which club they arrived at the City Ground from.

See if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media to see how you compare with other Forest fans that have taken the quiz on…

Quiz: Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Jonathan Greening? Fulham West Brom Man Utd Wigan