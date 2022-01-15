Quiz: Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 28 defenders from?

Nottingham Forest are never afraid to make wholesale changes when a transfer window comes around, as the past decade has taught us with the Reds look for a way out of the EFL.

In this latest Football League World quiz, we’ve looked at defenders to have played for the club (past and present).

What we are asking is who Forest signed them from, whether that was on a free transfer, on loan or for a transfer fee.

Take on that quiz below:

1 of 28 Steve Cook AFC Bournemouth Fulham West Brom Sheffield United