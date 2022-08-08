Norwich City have an intriguing transfer window so far and you wouldn’t bet against them making a few more big moves before all is said and done.

The expectation is for Dean Smith’s side to win promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking and he’s managed to keep his squad together for the most part.

There have been some new arrivals too, which is linked to our quiz topic today.

What we’re asking is: Can you name which club Norwich City signed these 25 English players from?

Quiz: Can you name which club Norwich City signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 1. Craig Fleming Tranmere Rochdale Wigan Oldham