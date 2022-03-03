Quiz: Can you name which club Norwich City signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?

Since the turn of the century, Norwich City have managed to sign some classy operators during their spells in the Football League.

The decision to swoop for Grant Holt in 2009 turned out to be a wise move by the club as he spearheaded their push for a place in the Championship by scoring 24 league goals in his debut season.

Norwich’s call to swoop for Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia was also a masterstroke as this duo helped the club achieve promotion to the Premier League on two separate occasions by setting the second-tier alight with their attacking displays.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name the teams that Norwich signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League.

1 of 20 Who did Norwich sign Oliver Skipp on loan from when they were in the Football League? Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal Chelsea Liverpool