Quiz: Can you name which club Northampton Town signed these 28 midfielders from?

Northampton have had their ups and downs in recent years but this campaign is certainly looking like an ‘up’ one for them, with the side currently sat in third in League Two.

They’ve compiled a squad that has so far proven to be well capable of producing the goods in the fourth tier and they look likely to be amongst the promotion places this year. Despite a recent blip, they’ve still managed nine points from their last five games.

With goals from midfielders like Paul Lewis and some solid showings from the likes of Shaun McWilliams, the side are able to pull off results against even the better teams in the division. It’s testament to the work that has been done so far in bringing in some solid players.

If you think you know Northampton then and the midfielders they have signed over the last few seasons, then get involved down below and see how much you truly know about the club and their signings in the centre of the field.

