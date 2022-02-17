Quiz: Can you name which club Northampton Town signed these 25 non-British players from?

In recent years, Northampton Town have decided to turn to a host of non-British players for inspiration in an attempt to achieve a relative amount of success in the Football League.

The decision to swoop for James Collins in the second half of the 2015/16 season turned out to be a particularly wise move by the Cobblers as the Republic of Ireland international helped the club win the League Two title by providing 10 direct goal contributions in 21 appearances.

Set to face Colchester United this weekend, Northampton will be hoping to move back into the automatic promotion places in the fourth-tier by securing a victory at Sixfields Stadium.

Ahead of this fixture, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name the teams that Northampton signed these 25 non-British players from.

1 of 25 Who did Northampton sign Bez Lubala on loan from in January? Blackpool Bolton Wanderers Wigan Athletic Ipswich Town