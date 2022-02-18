Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Newport County News

Quiz: Can you name which club Newport County signed these 25 non-Welsh players from?

Published

4 mins ago

on

Newport County have had plenty of players over the years but can you remember where 25 of them signed from having not hailed from Wales.

In this quiz on the Exiles, we’re looking at 25 players for the club who were not born in Wales or represented Wales at any international level and asking which team they joined County from.

See if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media with other supporters…

Quiz: Can you name which club Newport County signed these 25 non-Welsh players from?

1 of 25

Jamille Matt


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club Newport County signed these 25 non-Welsh players from?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: