Morecambe are currently two points from safety in League One, with the Shrimps hoping to secure third-tier football again for next season.

It is the club’s maiden campaign in England’s third-flight, after an impressive promotion-winning season last time out.

Whilst we wait for Morecambe’s clash with Crewe Alexandra in a couple of days, we have devised a 26-question quiz that tests your knowledge of where Morecambe sold past players to.

Can you manage to score 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club Morecambe sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Carlos Mendes Gomes? Hull Luton Millwall Peterborough