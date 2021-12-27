Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Morecambe F.C.

Quiz: Can you name which club Morecambe sold these 26 players to?

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Morecambe are currently two points from safety in League One, with the Shrimps hoping to secure third-tier football again for next season. 

It is the club’s maiden campaign in England’s third-flight, after an impressive promotion-winning season last time out. 

Whilst we wait for Morecambe’s clash with Crewe Alexandra in a couple of days, we have devised a 26-question quiz that tests your knowledge of where Morecambe sold past players to. 

Can you manage to score 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club Morecambe sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26

Carlos Mendes Gomes?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club Morecambe sold these 26 players to?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: