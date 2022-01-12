MK Dons are currently plying their trade in League One and they’ll be dreaming of once more gracing the Championship in their future – and hopefully staying there for longer than they did last time around.

Under Russell Martin, it looked like the good times were returning to stadium:MK. However, the boss decided to up sticks and leave for Swansea but the good times have carried on in his absence.

Under the leadership of Liam Manning, the side have managed to battle on for a play-off spot and are only four points off sixth place as things stand. It means that the club are still playing some good football and are still picking up plenty of points – and it largely comes down to a club packed with talent in most areas.

If you think you know MK Dons then and the midfielders they have signed over the last few seasons, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the club and their transfer dealings in midfield.

Quiz: Can you name which club MK Dons signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 1) Scott Twine Swindon Port Vale Rochdale Rotherham