Quiz: Can you name which club Millwall sold these 26 players to?

1 hour ago

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have represented Millwall.

Some of those will of course, have enjoyed more success during their time at The Den than others.

But do you remember where some of those players headed immediately after leaving the club?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 26 former Millwall players, and all you have to do, is say which club the Lions sold them to.

1 of 26

George Saville?


