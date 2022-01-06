Millwall may be on the search for a new winger or two to fill the void Jed Wallace will leave if he departs The Den this month or in the summer.

Having Benik Afobe at their disposal will help their cause, but more firepower is needed to make them a real force in the second tier as they look to mount a play-off push.

Considering the inconsistencies of other teams in the division this term, including those who are currently in and around the top six, this is a goal that’s easily achievable.

And conceding just 24 goals in 23 league matches this term, it’s clear where they need to strengthen as manager Gary Rowett continues to run the rule over the striking department.

Sticking to the theme of forwards, we’re asking you which club the Lions recruited the following 20 players from.

Can you score 100%? Have a go and let us know how you did via our social media channels!

Quiz: Can you name which club Millwall signed these 20 strikers from?

