Over the years, Middlesbrough have searched far and wide for players in an attempt to achieve a relative amount of success in English football.

Boro’s decision to swoop for Juninho and Fabrizio Ravanelli during their time in the Premier League turned out to be somewhat of a masterstroke as this duo managed to produce some superb performances at this level.

In the previous transfer window, Middlesbrough opted to bolster their squad by signing Australia international Riley McGree and Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you which clubs Boro signed these 25 non-British players from.

Quiz: Can you name which club Middlesbrough signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Who did Middlesbrough sign Andraz Sporar on loan from last year? Brighton & Hove Albion Crystal Palace Sporting Lisbon FC Porto