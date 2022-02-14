Despite Saturday’s setback Luton Town are currently looking to secure a play-off place in what remains of this season.

The Hatters have once again defied expectations by competing just outside of the top-six and will be hoping to continue on their upward trajectory.

Whilst we wait and see what the rest of the season has in store for the Hatters, we have devised a 25-question quiz that tests your knowledge of where Luton signed a selection of non-British players from.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club Luton Town signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Carlos Mendes Gomes? Cambridge Accrington Morecambe Fleetwood