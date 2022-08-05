There’s a strong argument to be had that in the last couple of years, Luton Town have been one of the smartest teams when it comes to recruitment in the whole EFL.

Nathan Jones has been operating on a small budget compared to some Championship powerhouses, but he managed to take the Hatters into the play-offs last season – a fine feat indeed.

Can you work out where these 25 past and present English players were signed from for Luton though over the years? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

Quiz: Can you name which club Luton Town signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Harry Cornick Bournemouth Brentford Fulham QPR