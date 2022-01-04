Luton Town will be looking to improve their performances moving into the new year after making an average start to their Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Here, we have devised a 20 question quiz all about some of the strikers that they have signed in the past.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall by tweeting @FootballLeagueW on Twitter!

Best of luck and a happy new year to all you Hatters!

Quiz: Can you name which club Luton Town signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 What club did Luton Town sign Adam Boyd from? Oldham Athletic Bury Hartlepool United Swindon Town