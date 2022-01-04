Luton Town
Quiz: Can you name which club Luton Town signed these 20 strikers from?
Luton Town will be looking to improve their performances moving into the new year after making an average start to their Sky Bet Championship campaign.
Here, we have devised a 20 question quiz all about some of the strikers that they have signed in the past.
