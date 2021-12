Lincoln City will be looking to greatly improve moving into the new year, with the Imps having slumped so far in Sky Bet League One.

Here, we have devised a 26 question quiz all about some of the players that Lincoln have sold in recent years.

Best of luck and we hope you have a great new year!

Quiz: Can you name which club Lincoln City sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 What club did Lincoln sell Tayo Edun to? Birmingham City Bristol City Blackburn Rovers Burnley