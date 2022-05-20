Lincoln City achieved a 17th place finish in League One this season.

The Imps recently appointed Mark Kennedy as their new head coach, who will go into the summer transfer window looking to improve the squad.

The club finished 12 points clear of the relegation zone in the previous campaign and ensured their safety in the division with weeks to spare.

Two wins from their last six league games meant it was an underwhelming conclusion to the season overall.

Test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Can you name which club Lincoln City sold these 23 players to from the last decade? 1 of 23 Tayo Edun? Sunderland Bristol City Blackburn Rovers Brentford