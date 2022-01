Leyton Orient will be seeking to progress even further under Kenny Jackett this season as they aim to get promoted back to Sky Bet League One after so many years away.

Here we have devised a 28 question quiz all about some of the defenders that the O’s have signed over the years.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall by tweeting @FootballLeagueW on Twitter.

Best of luck!

Quiz: Can you name which club Leyton Orient signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Which club did Orient sign Paul Beesley from? Wigan Athletic Walsall Wolves West Brom