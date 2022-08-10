Leyton Orient have made a cracking start to their League Two campaign this season.

Kicking things off with a 2-0 win over Grimsby Town, the O’s followed it up with another three points last weekend with a 1-0 victory over Crawley Town.

Despite a 2-0 defeat in midweek away at Forest Green Rovers in the EFL Cup, the mood must surely be upbeat amongst O’s fans.

Having said that, why not put your Leyton Orient knowledge to the test in this brand new Football League World quiz.

See if you can answer which club Orient signed these English players from and see if you can score full marks!

With the majority of the club’s transfer business having been done on free transfers, for the sake of the quiz, we have said each player that signed on a free signed from the last club they played for before Orient.

Quiz: Can you name which club Leyton Orient signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 JAMES BROPHY CAMBRIGE UTD SWINDON TOWN