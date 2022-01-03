Leyton Orient are a side that once scaled the heights of the EFL, only to drop out of the Football League completely and have to try and scrap to get back in.

Now that they are, they’re pushing on and are determined to climb back up to where they once were. The club are performing well in League Two and may even consider themselves play-off hopefuls – especially if they can add a few more faces in the winter transfer window.

Over the course of the last few seasons, they have managed to sign quite a few decent strikers too and have even seen some forwards pass through their doors who have gone on to make a name for themselves to boot – see John Marquis as one example. If they can use that keen eye again in the transfer window, it could be just what they need to get a play-off spot in the second half of the season.

If you think you know Leyton Orient then and the strikers who have played for them over the last few seasons, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the club and the forwards they have signed.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Can you name which club Leyton Orient signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 1) Paul Smyth QPR Sheffield United Tottenham West Ham