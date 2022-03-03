Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

Quiz: Can you name which club Leeds United signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Leeds United are desperate to avoid a return to the EFL after just two years away. 

After 16 years there between 2004 and 2020, some Leeds fans see it as something of a nightmare returning to the Championship.

Here, we look back on Leeds’ years in the EFL, looking at 20 players that were signed over that 16 year period.

What we are looking for is the club that they signed from.

Can you score 100%?

Take on the quiz below:

Quiz: Can you name which club Leeds United signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?

1 of 20

Luke Ayling


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club Leeds United signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: