Quiz: Can you name which club Ipswich Town sold these 26 players to?

If the summer is anything to go by, Ipswich Town could have a very busy January transfer window ahead of them.

Mark Ashton signed 19 new players in the previous window as he looked to give Paul Cook the tools needed to secure promotion to the Championship but things didn’t work out and it’ll be interesting to see whether his replacement Kieran McKenna gets the same sort of backing.

Our quiz today is all about Portman Road departures, can you name which club Ipswich Town sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 1. Flynn Downes Swansea City QPR Reading Cardiff City